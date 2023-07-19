Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is located on the north coast and has been a charity for over 20 years, rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs.

"It has always been difficult,” says Tara Cunningham, who is currently working with the charity reviewing Northern Ireland’s current position on animal welfare, “but lately, and particularly since getting out of Covid, it has been more and more concerning to the point the charities are now in crisis with nowhere to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every day the charity receives a barrage of calls to take in surrendered dogs. These are dogs the public no longer want. Local government no longer take these dogs in and so it is left to charities to pick up the pieces that Councils don’t deliver as a service.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has been a charity for over 20 years, rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs on the north coast. This is just one of the dogs in need of a forever home. Credit Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

“This morning, our volunteers telephoned every charity we know for help, and those we don’t, with the aim of saving some dogs which are coming in. Telephoning locations in Antrim, and as far as Tyrone and South Down who all have long waiting lists already waiting to come in.

"We are unable to find suitable rescue homes for the dogs we have and unable to take any more in. We are now beyond capacity without any more resources to support us to resolve this problem.

“If we don’t take them, the alternative is that we are worried the owners sell them on for breeding, or they go direct to the vets for euthanasia. Unfortunately this is a regular occurrence. It is a horrific position to be in, to decide which dogs to save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“CCDR is calling out for potential foster carers to come forward. Even the private kennels we have contacted are full because of the holiday season so we can’t even pay to use them which is what we have been doing in the past.”

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has been a charity for over 20 years, rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs on the north coast. This is just one of the dogs in need of a forever home. Credit Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

Ms Cunningham also appealed to the public to be “please be kind as our volunteers are doing their best with what they have”.