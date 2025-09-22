Causeway Coast Dog Rescue charity to hold Magilligan jail protest over concerns for Bailey the 'prison dog'
Causeway Coast Dog Rescue say they will hold the peaceful protest at the main entrance to the jail from 11am until 2pm “to highlight continuing concerns about the welfare of Bailey, a domestic dog purchased to serve as an emotional-support animal for prisoners, including convicted sex offenders”.
CCDR manager Tara Cunningham said that her charity had been contacted by “individuals within the prison” with “serious concerns about how Bailey was obtained and housed”.
“Publicly funded projects must meet the highest standards of governance, accountability, and transparency,” she said.
“Bailey is a sentient being. Our sole request is for clear, evidence-based assurances that his welfare was, and is fully protected.
"Seven weeks on, those questions remain unanswered. We must also ask: what due diligence was carried out before placing a vulnerable, untrained dog in a high-risk prison environment?”