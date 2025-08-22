Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) is to host its third animal welfare conference, this year stressing the need for Lucy’s Law in Northern Ireland.

Lucy’s Law aims to tackle the low-welfare, high volume supply of puppies and kittens, by banning their commercial third-party sale. The law is named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, who was rescued from a puppy farm where she was subjected to terrible conditions.

The piece of legislation is out for consultation in Northern Ireland aims to bring the province into line with the rest of the UK.

Returning to Northern Ireland for the CCDR conference as a keynote speaker is veterinary surgeon Dr Marc Abraham OBE, the founder of Lucy’s Law.

Dr Marc Abraham OBE, Tara Cunningham, Animal Welfare Lobbyist Causeway Coast Dog Rescue and Brian Grzymek CCDR along with Rory the Cockapoo. Credit CCDR

A long-standing advocate for animal welfare reform, Dr Abraham has long been a vocal supporter of CCDR’s campaign in Northern Ireland, having visited in May 2024 to lend his expertise.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Northern Ireland at such a crucial moment,” said Dr Abraham.

“The introduction of Lucy’s Law NI is a significant step forward, and a testament to the incredible work being done by all dog loving organisations, stakeholders, and politicians on the ground. When we collaborate across borders, disciplines, even political parties we can truly lead the way in helping to protect the most vulnerable animals.”

The theme of the conference will be “Reform” and the event will bring together key stakeholders from across the UK and Ireland, including animal welfare charities, veterinary professionals, barristers, and representatives from local and central government.

Tara Cunningham, manager of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue said of the October event: “This conference is about action, not just awareness.

“It’s about asking the hard questions – How are we allowing this trade to continue? What safeguards can we put in place to ensure every animal is treated with dignity and care? Reform means more than just policy, it means accountability.”

Full details of the conference and its speakers will be released closer to the time.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the re-homing of unwanted dogs and improving the health and wellbeing of dogs identified as either neglected or abused. The charity was formed over 20 years ago.