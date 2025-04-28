Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A north coast animal charity says it is ‘deeply saddened and angered’ after one of its staff members was subjected to ‘threatening and abusive behaviour’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue posted on social media on Saturday, April 26, that their staff member had been threatened by an individial, ‘including threats to cause serious harm’.

The charity said: “Let us be clear: our organization exists solely to rescue, protect, and rehome vulnerable dogs. Our team — most of whom volunteer their time — work tirelessly and selflessly to save lives and provide second chances to animals in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate threatening, abusive, or violent behaviour towards our staff, volunteers, or anyone associated with our rescue. Any such behaviour will be treated with the utmost seriousness and reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue took to social media to highlight the threat to a staff member. CREDIT CCDR

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue continued: “We stand firmly by our staff and volunteers, and we will continue our mission undeterred. Threats and intimidation will never be acceptable.”

The Facebook post received numerous messages of support including: “So sorry to hear that this has happened to one of your dedicated volunteers I hope they are ok, I appreciate all the hard work you all do to get these lovely dogs their forever homes” and “So sorry to hear this, I hope everyone is OK. Causeway Coast Dog Rescue does fantastic work”, “Absolutely disgusting that an individual would threaten someone who is doin their best to help ANIMALS” and “Not acceptable at all. The work you do is amazing.”