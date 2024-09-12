A Causeway Coast dog rescue charity has expressed its disappointment at what they call the ‘lack of support’ for animal care in the Programme for Government.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR) said it was “extremely disappointed to learn of the lack of commitment by the Executive on driving forward animal welfare reform in Northern Ireland”.

CCDR Manager and Animal Welfare Lobbyist, Tara Cunningham, said: “Earlier this year, CCDR distributed a letter to Ministers, MLAs, Council Chief Executives and Councillors to outline concerns on an animal welfare service which is not fit for purpose.

"Unfortunately, the one line included in the Programme for Government (PfG) document, which mentions animal welfare, does not have a supporting statement to what, ‘To ensure high standards of animal welfare for our domestic and non-domestic animals, we are seeking long-term arrangements to secure a veterinary medicine agreement that works for the sector’, actually means, and how this will be delivered within the timeframe outlined.

Tara Cunningham, Manager and Animal Welfare Lobbyist, Causeway Coast Dog Rescue. Credit CCDR

"Members of CCDR are extremely perplexed as to how the Executive has ascertained that, by securing a veterinary medicine agreement, it will ‘ensure high standards of animal welfare for our domestic and non-domestic animals’ especially taking into account just a small number of the daily issues experienced by animal welfare charities, which include breeding and breeders not meeting the five needs in legislation, illegal dog fighting and an increase in banned dog breeds.

"We are writing to each Minister asking for clarification on the PfG statement and how they expect to progress animal welfare reform.”