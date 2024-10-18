Causeway Coast Dog Rescue releases 'pawfect' bracelet in stylish new fundraising campaign

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has launched the CCDR ‘Pawfect’ bracelet as a special gift for that special someone.

The bracelet is a solid silver belcher chain with a little 'paw' charm.

A bespoke design for Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR), the bracelet is a collaboration with artisan jewellery designer, No88.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCDR Manager Tara Cunningham said: “This is a perfect partnership to generate much needed funds to support the charity in rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs, while also ensuring those who support us, have a momento of their beloved companion animal.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue launch the 'CCDR Pawfect Bracelet' as a special gift for that special someone. CREDIT CCDRCauseway Coast Dog Rescue launch the 'CCDR Pawfect Bracelet' as a special gift for that special someone. CREDIT CCDR
Causeway Coast Dog Rescue launch the 'CCDR Pawfect Bracelet' as a special gift for that special someone. CREDIT CCDR

"This bracelet is for anyone of any age, and for children it can be made shorter with the secure hook to reduce the size.

"A huge thank you to No88 Jewellery and to Joanne Walker Photography. Support your local charity, and consider a CCDR Pawfect bracelet for your loved one,” said Tara.

The Causeway Coast Dog Rescue Pawfect bracelet is priced at £35 and can be ordered via this link.

Related topics:Causeway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice