Causeway Coast Dog Rescue releases 'pawfect' bracelet in stylish new fundraising campaign
The bracelet is a solid silver belcher chain with a little 'paw' charm.
A bespoke design for Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR), the bracelet is a collaboration with artisan jewellery designer, No88.
CCDR Manager Tara Cunningham said: “This is a perfect partnership to generate much needed funds to support the charity in rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs, while also ensuring those who support us, have a momento of their beloved companion animal.
"This bracelet is for anyone of any age, and for children it can be made shorter with the secure hook to reduce the size.
"A huge thank you to No88 Jewellery and to Joanne Walker Photography. Support your local charity, and consider a CCDR Pawfect bracelet for your loved one,” said Tara.
The Causeway Coast Dog Rescue Pawfect bracelet is priced at £35 and can be ordered via this link.