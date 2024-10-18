Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue has launched the CCDR ‘Pawfect’ bracelet as a special gift for that special someone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bracelet is a solid silver belcher chain with a little 'paw' charm.

A bespoke design for Causeway Coast Dog Rescue (CCDR), the bracelet is a collaboration with artisan jewellery designer, No88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCDR Manager Tara Cunningham said: “This is a perfect partnership to generate much needed funds to support the charity in rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs, while also ensuring those who support us, have a momento of their beloved companion animal.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue launch the 'CCDR Pawfect Bracelet' as a special gift for that special someone. CREDIT CCDR

"This bracelet is for anyone of any age, and for children it can be made shorter with the secure hook to reduce the size.

"A huge thank you to No88 Jewellery and to Joanne Walker Photography. Support your local charity, and consider a CCDR Pawfect bracelet for your loved one,” said Tara.

The Causeway Coast Dog Rescue Pawfect bracelet is priced at £35 and can be ordered via this link.