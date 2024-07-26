Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local dog rescue charity has put out an appeal for foster carers for their animals.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue recently posted on social media that they are “inundated” with requests to take in dogs from all over Northern Ireland – but they need help.

They posted: “We are inundated with requests to take in surrendered dogs from all over the country as every charity is already full to capcity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We desperately need more foster carers that will be able to help us short term, or longer term to care for the dogs we receive, while we are assessing and sourcing a forever home.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue are looking for foster carers for their animals. Credit CCDR

"If you have experience with owning a dog, at home the majority of time but don’t wish to own a dog full time, you could volunteer with us and help?”