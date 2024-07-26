Causeway Coast Dog Rescue seeks foster carers
Causeway Coast Dog Rescue recently posted on social media that they are “inundated” with requests to take in dogs from all over Northern Ireland – but they need help.
They posted: “We are inundated with requests to take in surrendered dogs from all over the country as every charity is already full to capcity.
"We desperately need more foster carers that will be able to help us short term, or longer term to care for the dogs we receive, while we are assessing and sourcing a forever home.
"If you have experience with owning a dog, at home the majority of time but don’t wish to own a dog full time, you could volunteer with us and help?”