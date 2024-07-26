Causeway Coast Dog Rescue seeks foster carers

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A local dog rescue charity has put out an appeal for foster carers for their animals.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue recently posted on social media that they are “inundated” with requests to take in dogs from all over Northern Ireland – but they need help.

They posted: “We are inundated with requests to take in surrendered dogs from all over the country as every charity is already full to capcity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We desperately need more foster carers that will be able to help us short term, or longer term to care for the dogs we receive, while we are assessing and sourcing a forever home.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue are looking for foster carers for their animals. Credit CCDRCauseway Coast Dog Rescue are looking for foster carers for their animals. Credit CCDR
Causeway Coast Dog Rescue are looking for foster carers for their animals. Credit CCDR

"If you have experience with owning a dog, at home the majority of time but don’t wish to own a dog full time, you could volunteer with us and help?”

Anyone interested is asked to call the charity on 07595602702 for more information or check out their Facebook page.

Related topics:Northern IrelandFacebook