A Causeway Coast dog rescue charity is to host an animal welfare conference in Stormont next month, the first of its kind, which will invite authorities from throughout the UK and Ireland to discuss the ‘crisis in animal welfare’.

Pictured are (left) Brian Grzymek Volunteer, Dr Carol McClenahan Trustee, Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby Chair, and Tara Cunningham, Policy and Public Affairs, Causeway Coast Dog Rescue. Credit Causeway Coast Dog Rescue

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue was at Stormont this week providing briefings to MLAs and Ministers on what it is like to be a dog rescue and animal welfare charity in Northern Ireland.

Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby, Chair of CCDR, said: “Charities are overwhelmed in Northern Ireland, GB, and in Ireland, as we are all inundated with calls to take in unwanted dogs. Many of these dogs have behavioural problems and we want to address this with each of our political parties.

“We have been discussing enforcement by local government and the removal of funding by DAERA to councils and what the impact may be, but ultimately, we are discussing how the charities were already struggling prior to the removal of funding and what we can do to play our part in improving the health and wellbeing of all dogs in this country.

“We are entering a crisis in animal welfare provision. Without urgent action, the lives and welfare of many animals in Northern Ireland are being put at increasing risk.”

Margaret continued: “Each political party has a part to play in this, it is crucial they recognise the level of impact on our dogs, our society and to the public purse. We do believe there is a better way of providing the service, but it will take time and it must be worked out within the principles of co-design, which basically means that all stakeholders work together to improve our current situation.

“Many dogs are not living past two-years-old as the behavioural problems are so severe charities are unable to do anything to help them, or they are being shipped to England to hopefully rehome. Euthanasia and making it someone else's problem does not help the dog, or us as a society.

“What we have is a total lack of coherent or concerted action at local council level and a resultant significant growth of animal abuse in our society. We are witnessing more and more attacks on children and adults by extremely large dogs, while owners take no, or little, responsibility as they know they will not be prosecuted for their ignorance of the law.

“Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is seeking political parties to rise to the challenge and put some steel into the Government’s response to this growing issue. Because of this, CCDR is hosting an animal welfare conference in Stormont next month, the first of its kind which will welcome authorities of animal welfare from throughout the UK and Ireland to discuss how we go forward and design a solution.

“Without such action there is a substantial risk of serious reputational damage with Northern Ireland, which sadly is lagging well behind other parts of the UK and Republic in addressing animal abuse.