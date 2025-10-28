Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved a commemorative plinth at Garvagh War Memorial, honouring UDR Corporal John Conley.

The Ulster Defence Regiment Corporal was killed by a car bomb in Garvagh, on July 23, 1974, whilst attempting to evacuate the area.

In 2023 members approved a motion for council to “place a fitting and permanent memorial on or near the Garvagh War Memorial to all who served and to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice…and a plaque at Bridge Street, Garvagh the site of the bombing.”

Members of October’s Leisure and Development Committee were informed of a recent consultation, to which all participants supported the installation of a plaque honouring those who served, and a separate plinth in memory of Corporal Conley.

The proposed design for a plinth at Garvagh War Memorial, in honour of UDR Corporal John Conley. CREDIT CCGBC

A council officer noted: “Those who took part in the consultation unanimously agreed that the event should be formally acknowledged and commemorated.

“They further recommended that the Conley family should lead on the design, wording, and location of any plaque or plinth dedicated to John Conley, who tragically lost his life as a result of the bombing. The preferred location for the UDR plaque is on the rear of the existing war memorial on the rear wall.

“For the plinth to Corporal Conley, the recommendation location is beside the war memorial itself, facing Garvagh Main Street. This option has been discussed with the Conley family, who are fully supportive.”

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes said the plinth as a “fitting tribute” to Corporal Conley, who “showed exceptional bravery that night”.