Causeway Coast and Glens Council is to liaise with its Newry counterparts in a scoping exercise around second homes and short-term holiday rentals.

Council received correspondence from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) and, at this month’s full council meeting, members were asked to consider a response.

NMDDC highlighted plans to carry out a scoping exercise around second homes and short-term holiday rentals, similar to that planned for Causeway Coast and Glens.

NMDDC chief executive, Marie Ward said: “I have been asked to write to you to get an understanding of the exercise being undertaken by your council to establish if there was a similar approach (NMDDC) could use and if there were any learnings that would be beneficial.”

Newry and Mourne Council expressed an interest in liaising with Causeway Coast and Glens Council over second homes issue. Credit NI World

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors were also asked to support the Newry local authority in lobbying against cuts to the National Youth Choir of NI and to support a motion for NI patients to have access CAR-T cell therapy, a form of cancer immunotherapy.