The proposal forms part of a regeneration project for the village: “The first stage of this project focuses on traffic improvements – making it easier, safer, and more enjoyable to move around the village.

"We’d love to hear your thoughts on introducing a one-way system; junction improvements for smoother traffic flow and expanding Dundarave Car Park to increase capacity.”

Consultation opened on October 17 and runs until November 16.

An in-person drop-in session, during which the public can chat with Council staff, ask questions, and explore the proposals, will be held on Wednesday, November 5, from noon to 8pm in the Bushmills Trust Office, 47 Main Street, Bushmills, BT57 8QA.

Presentation boards will be on display throughout the consultation period at Bushmills Visitor Information Office.

An online survey and information are available by following this link

1 . TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL A current view of Bushmills centre traffic layout. Photo: CCGBC

2 . TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL A proposal for a new traffic system in Bushmills. Photo: CCGBC

3 . TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL A current image of the traffic layout in Bushmills Photo: CCGBC

4 . TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL A proposal for a new traffic system in Bushmills Photo: CCGBC