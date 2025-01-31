Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Council wants to hear from community groups which are helping people who are still without electricity in the Borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Council opened many of the Borough’s leisure centres and community halls to help in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, many community organisations are still providing assistance.

The Council said: “There are still homes across Causeway Coast and Glens without electricity. While local councils have established support centres providing essential services, and many community organisations have opened their facilities where possible, there are still vulnerable individuals who cannot access these resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local Councils have just received funding to support people affected and together, we can play a crucial role in identifying those in need and ensuring they receive the support they require. (Please note that individuals with clinical needs are part of another support plan involving the Department of Health. This support is focused on those who cannot attend the existing centres.)

Council is asking community and voluntary organisations to help identify people in your community who are currently without power, cannot access council support centres, need immediate assistance or are elderly, have young children, or have mobility issues. CREDIT CCGBC

"We are asking community and voluntary organisations to help identify people in your community who: • Are currently without power • Cannot access council support centres • Need immediate assistance • Are elderly, have young children, or have mobility issues

"We would ask if you can you check on these individuals to assess their needs. Resources can be deployed quickly once needs are identified, and if your organisation is able to help then reasonable expenses incurred as part of this effort will be reimbursed.”

Any community organisations who are not able to assist but know members of the community who are still without power and require non-medical support then please get in touch with one of the Community Development team on the following numbers: 07395 365255, 07846 099916 or 07729 080531 between 9am-5pm or email [email protected].