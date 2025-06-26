Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members say local authorities must be responsible for the regulation of second homes.

At June’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting Alliance councillor Peter McCully proposed council develop a proposal for regulation powers of second homes – specifically those used as holiday homes – to be devolved to local councils.

The proposal would then be presented to the Northern Ireland Executive.

The motion added: “Once developed and adopted, an update on the matter will be a standing item on the agenda of the committee. Additionally, the mayor and chief executive will write to all other councils to encourage them to engage in similar lobbying efforts.”

Cllr Peter McCully proposed the motion. CREDIT PIXABAY

Councillor McCully added: “This motion is not about demonising second homeowners or holiday accommodation providers; many second homeowners contribute massively to the communities they join, both socially and economically.

“This motion is simply about balance; since the Covid -19 pandemic the number of second homes has increased massively and has impacted on the communities we represent, particularly in our coastal towns.

“I recognise that the only long-term solution to the housing crisis is to build more homes. However, with the ongoing lack of investment in social housing and continued issues in financing NI Water, I do not hold out any hope that we’re going to see a surge in house building any time soon.

“Therefore, we need to investigate what other policy approaches we can take to try and relieve the housing pressures across the borough.

“Council should have additional powers, [and] we can then decide how to use them to best balance the needs of our communities and our local economy and tourism industry.

“I am not hopeful that passing this motion this evening will prompt the NI executive to stop sitting on its hands. However, we need to do all we can as a council to address one of the biggest issues in our borough.”

DUP Alderman Mark Fielding amended the motion, asking that council complete an audit on second homes in the borough, to “inform the development of an agreed lobbying plan for council in discussions with the Northern Ireland Executive”.

The amendment added: “This council notes the impact of second homes and short-term holiday rentals on the housing stock supply and the character of many local communities, which are changing beyond recognition, [and] notes with concern there is no formal audit of such properties throughout the borough.”