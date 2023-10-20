Causeway Coast man and his dogs complete fundraising walk to highlight dog meat trade
Robert Donkers took on a four-day-walk in aid of Walking to Save Dogs, a not for profit organisation which has been raising funds to help end the Dog Meat Trade since 2013.
"My dogs and I do this through long-distance walks, raising awareness of this barbaric trade and raising funds to help grassroots organisations operating in countries such as Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines,” said Robert.
"Dogs are eaten in most countries in South East Asia, and the cruelty involved is beyond anything imaginable. After days of torture, dogs are boiled, skinned, and barbequed alive. The perceived idea is that the more the dogs are tortured, the better it is for the meat. It simply has to stop, treating any sentient being like this, especially man's best friend.
"All the money we raise goes directly to the beneficiaries. The funds raised will help pay for veterinary treatments, food and housing. My dogs are not the usual type of dogs associated with long-distance walks since they are Shih Tzus, Chihuahuas and a Tibetan Spaniel. However, these cute little dogs are the face of our efforts.”
This week, they undertook routes around Portrush and the East Strand Beach loop, Garvagh Forest loop, Kinbane Head and Castle from Whitepark Road,
Barmouth and Portstewart Strand loop and the Bushmills Heritage Railway path.
To support Robert you can donate via his GoFundMe page.