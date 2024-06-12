Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the Causeway Coast Marathon have requested changes to Causeway Council’s “difficult” fee charging system.

At a presentation to members, during a Land and Property Sub Committee meeting on Wednesday, June 5, event organiser Ian Cumming said the council’s current charging system, which takes ten percent of total revenue, makes the event unprofitable.

“The Causeway Coast Marathon is an event that I put together about 17 years ago,” Mr Cumming said. “It’s an annual event that sees around a thousand runners come to the north coast in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s in the 17th year, and has grown up from about 250 to 300 participants up to what it is now deemed as one of the top running events in the UK, and has survived a number of challenges over the years as well.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council agreed to look at the matter at a future date. Credit Causeway Coast Marathon

“It also has a large charitable focus as well. We work closely with Cancer Focus, and they’re our official charity partner. We get quite a number of participants to take part in the event and raise money directly for Cancer Focus, as well as a lot of other charities that we never really find out about.

“Currently the charging system makes it quite difficult for us to work with, because it takes ten percent of the revenue from the event. That represents pretty much all that’s left over after we pay our bills.

“I’ve put together a projected Profit and Loss for this year’s event, based on the ten percent mechanism, and you’ll see it’s £416 which isn’t a lot of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our suppliers have been paid, the charity will have done quite well, and local suppliers on the grounds, from a tourism basis, all do quite well. But unfortunately the people that to put the work to administrate the event actually walk away with pushing nothing.

“I wanted to see if the council would look at a different way to charge us, basically a per person charge that allows us to make a profit from the event like any business needs to.”