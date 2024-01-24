Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linda accepted the Chain of Office at a ceremony at Council headquarters at Cloonavin on Monday, January 22, in the presence of outgoing High Sheriff, Peter Wilson, and the Lord Lieutenant of Londonderry, Alison Millar. The High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Patricia Perry was also present as a guest of the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Steven Callaghan.

Linda has been involved in various rural community groups over the years, serving as President of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster, Chairman of Rural Youth Europe and European Secretary of the IFYE (International Farm Youth Exchange) organisation.

