Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins with members of Road Victim Support Northern Ireland – Donegal (RVSNID), which is the latest group to sign up to the Department's 'Share the Road to Zero' campaign. Debbie Mullan, from RVSNID, is pictured second left.

A Causeway Coast mother whose teenage son died in a road collision has backed the Share the Road to Zero campaign, saying: “I never want any parent to experience what I experienced.”

Debbie Mullan, from Road Victim Support Northern Ireland – Donegal (RVSNID), lost her 17-year-old son Keelan when he crashed into a tractor on a rural road near his Limavady home in 2013.

A family-led group working to promote road safety after experiencing the devastating loss of a fatal road traffic collision, RVSNID is the latest group to sign up to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign.

Speaking after meeting the group, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I am delighted RVSNID have signed up to our Share the Road to Zero campaign, which aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging us to take more responsibility and care on the roads.

“I commend RVSNID for its work to highlight the importance of taking more care on our roads and I look forward to working with them to do everything we can to improve road safety.

“Too many lives are being lost on our roads - we are barely into June and already 20 families have had their world shattered by receiving the worst possible news.

“We all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe. So, we must all try to be more careful, watch our speed, stay off our mobiles and make sure we never take drink or drugs and drive.”

Debbie Mullan’s son Keelan had passed his driving test just a few weeks before he died.

She said: “We are a voluntary, community-led organisation dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by road traffic collisions.

“We want to ensure that the voices of families affected by fatal road traffic collisions like us are heard. Our services include emotional and practical support, advocacy, and road safety initiatives for those whose lives have been forever changed by road trauma.

“We’re very happy to add our voice to the Department for Infrastructure’s Share the Road to Zero campaign on behalf of Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal.”

RVSNID recently launched two campaigns Drive to Arrive and Not Your Story to Tell.