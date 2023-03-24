Register
Causeway Coast sea shanty singing group for men is tuning up!

It’s become the surprise musical trend of recent years and now the singing of sea shanties has come to the Causeway Coast.

By Una Culkin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT

Local man Barry Torrens has started up a group for men to form a singing group on the north coast, called The Causeway Shantymen.

Posting about the idea on local social media sites, he wrote: “Sea shanties have a tradition of being a maritime work song originating in the 19th century but popularised within the last 10 years by a number of fabulous coastal groups."

Barry then listed the attributes required to join the men-only group which included: “in relation to the sea aspect, you must have worked on the sea or swam in the sea or put your toe in the sea or have seen the sea either live, or on TV!”

Around 25 men signed up and The Causeway Shantymen were launched. If anyone is still interested in joining, contact Barry via email [email protected] or through the Portrush Positivity Facebook page.

