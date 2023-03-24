It’s become the surprise musical trend of recent years and now the singing of sea shanties has come to the Causeway Coast.

Local man Barry Torrens has started up a group for men to form a singing group on the north coast, called The Causeway Shantymen.

Posting about the idea on local social media sites, he wrote: “Sea shanties have a tradition of being a maritime work song originating in the 19th century but popularised within the last 10 years by a number of fabulous coastal groups."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barry then listed the attributes required to join the men-only group which included: “in relation to the sea aspect, you must have worked on the sea or swam in the sea or put your toe in the sea or have seen the sea either live, or on TV!”

The Causeway Shantymen have launched

Around 25 men signed up and The Causeway Shantymen were launched. If anyone is still interested in joining, contact Barry via email [email protected] or through the Portrush Positivity Facebook page.

Advertisement