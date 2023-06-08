Causeway Coast and Glens St Vincent de Paul members celebrated Volunteers’ Week and learned of the inspirational work being undertaken by SVP across Northern Ireland, at the Society’s annual Members’ Day.

The occasion marked significant membership milestones for 12 members, who were presented with special commemorative certificates and medals – between them they have devoted over 150 years of selfless service to SVP in their local community.

The international charity, which has home visitation at its core, is the largest voluntary charity on the island. The Society is committed to social justice, alleviating poverty and empowering the most vulnerable of people, and its members left the event truly empowered and uplifted from the day’s celebrations.

Mary Waide, Regional President of St Vincent de Paul for the North Region, said: “As SVP Regional President it was a great privilege to welcome everyone to Members’ Day and to celebrate our volunteers during Volunteers’ Week.

Pictured are: Mary Waide, Pat McCann from North Belfast, Rose McGowan, Martin Mailey from Limavady, Majella Savage from Kilmegan, Rosemary Devlin from Coleraine, Veronica Archer from Whiteabbey, Anne Cunningham from Kilmegan, Irene McBride and Sally MacNamee from Omagh and Anne Irwin from Coleraine

"Our volunteers’ compassion and commitment is incredible as they play an invaluable role in the Society and are the very fabric of the Vincentian family. We are extremely proud of our volunteers and I know that so many of those who attended Members’ Day left feeling inspired for the future and the contribution they have made and will continue to make through SVP in the heart of their own community.

"The atmosphere in the room was brimming with positivity and it was testament to the enduring spirit of kindness that lies at the heart of SVP in the North Region.”

The celebratory atmosphere was filled with countless heartfelt stories, shared memories, and expressions of gratitude. Attendees were deeply moved by the genuine connections and lifelong bonds that have been forged through their shared commitment to service. The event provided a platform for volunteers to reflect on their incredible journey and inspire others to embark on their own path of volunteering.

Rose McGowan, SVP National President, was guest of honour at the event and said: “One of the privileges of being SVP National President is that I have the opportunity of meeting members, volunteers and staff from every corner of this island. I get the opportunity to meet and speak with volunteers and to experience the enthusiasm that you have for the work of the Society.

Rose McGowan, SVP National President; Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the North Region; and Niall Mulligan, SVP National Secretary; at the North Region Members’ Day celebrating inspirational volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. www.svp.ie

"Our greatest strength is our volunteers. You and the thousands of volunteers within the Society show kindness towards people requesting your help. You also show compassion and empathy for people in difficult circumstances and approach their needs with discretion, mindful of confidentiality while being respectful and non-judgmental. I thank you for the opportunity to be here today.”

A spokesperson said: “SVP volunteers are the backbone of the Society, offering their time, skills, and compassion to uplift the lives of individuals and families facing impossible choices.