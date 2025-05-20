Causeway Coast voluntary groups to be celebrated at special Mayoral receptions
Volunteers' Week takes place annually and is an opportunity to recognise the amazing contribution that volunteers make in communities everywhere.
Between June 2-8, Council officers will join with both Causeway and Limavady Volunteer Centres to say a massive thank you to all those people who give their time freely to help others.
During Volunteer week the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens will host a number of civic receptions for volunteers from community and voluntary organisations across the Borough.
These receptions will be taking place on the following dates:
Monday, June 2: St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Dunloy from 11am-1pm.
Tuesday, June 3: Millburn Community Centre, Coleraine from 11am-1pm.
Wednesday, June 4 – Glór Dhún Geimhin, Dungiven from 7-8.30pm
Organisations can register for the above events by emailing: [email protected] stating the name of the organisation and number of people attending.