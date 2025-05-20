Causeway Coast voluntary groups to be celebrated at special Mayoral receptions

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2025, 11:21 BST
Voluntary groups across the Borough are being asked to put themselves forward to attend special Mayoral receptions to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Volunteers' Week takes place annually and is an opportunity to recognise the amazing contribution that volunteers make in communities everywhere.

Between June 2-8, Council officers will join with both Causeway and Limavady Volunteer Centres to say a massive thank you to all those people who give their time freely to help others.

During Volunteer week the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens will host a number of civic receptions for volunteers from community and voluntary organisations across the Borough.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured alongside Jennie Robinson, Manager Limavady Volunteer Centre, and Ciara McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre Manager, at the launch of Volunteer’s Week 2025. CREDIT CCGBCplaceholder image
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling, pictured alongside Jennie Robinson, Manager Limavady Volunteer Centre, and Ciara McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre Manager, at the launch of Volunteer's Week 2025. CREDIT CCGBC

These receptions will be taking place on the following dates:

Monday, June 2: St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Dunloy from 11am-1pm.

Tuesday, June 3: Millburn Community Centre, Coleraine from 11am-1pm.

Wednesday, June 4 – Glór Dhún Geimhin, Dungiven from 7-8.30pm

Organisations can register for the above events by emailing: [email protected] stating the name of the organisation and number of people attending.

