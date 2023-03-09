Causeway Down’s Syndrome Support Group is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Causeway Down’s Syndrome Support Group will use their funding towards their Speak Easy workshops provided by fully qualified Speech and Language Therapists, available to all the members of the group.

This new National Lottery funding will be used towards the project which aims to empower the young people to improve their speech and communication whilst building friendships, developing confidence, resilience and self-esteem to improve employability and inclusion within mainstream society.

Una Crowe, group chairperson, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can provide this vital service for our young people which is beneficial in so many ways. This will make a big difference to our members and their families.”

During the pandemic, in 2020 alone, The National Lottery Community Fund distributed almost £1 billion to charities and community organisations across the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

