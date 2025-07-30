Causeway Pride: Portrush parade expected to attract around 1,000 people
The colourful celebration will include an afternoon parade in the seaside town on Saturday, August 2. Ahead of the event, the police have issued advice for motorists.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Road users are being advised of some traffic disruption in Portrush this Saturday 2nd August, as a planned parade for the Causeway Pride Festival takes place.
"The parade will begin at 2pm on Castle Erin Road before moving onto Kerr Street - Main Street and back to Kerr Street to finish at approximately 2.30pm.
"Due to number of participants and spectators expected, there will be traffic delays in the town for a short period of time.
"Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and assist with any diversions required.
"To those travelling to the parade, please make use of the public car parks and park legally. Please do not obstruct residential properties or businesses (which will be open as normal).
"For those not planning on attending, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid unnecessary delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.