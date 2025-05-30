Causeway Pride 2025 will take place in Portrush on August 2 with the theme ‘Beyond the Binary’.

The event will begin at 2pm at Castle Erin Road then move along Kerr Street, Main Street, Eglinton Street returning via Kerr Street and Castle Erin Road.

There will be a parade and live entertainment at Kerr Street as well as an after-party at Kon Tiki Boat Bar.

In a post on social media about the theme, the organisers said: “This country insists on binaries – man or woman, straight or gay, Protestant or Catholic, as if identity could ever be so neatly divided. But we are not meant to be contained.

Causeway Pride returns to Portrush on August 2. CAUSEWAY PRIDE

"Our existence is defiance, a spontaneous cretion refusing to be boxed in by expectations.

"We are more than checkboxes, more than the rigid lines of tradition. We are the in-between, the spectrum, the ones who carve on our paths and dance where others fear to tread. We don’t break rules for rebellion’s sake – we break them because they were never made for us.

"To live authentically is to redefine love – unbound, unconventional, poetry in motion. Love that persists through slurs, rejection, and the quiet courage of simply being.”