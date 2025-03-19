The north coast singers entertained the royals on Wednesday, March 19, during their visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
Causeway Shantymen singing up a right royal storm for King and Queen
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
The Causeway Shantymen have been singing up a right royal storm for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
