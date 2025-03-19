Causeway Shantymen singing up a right royal storm for King and Queen

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
The Causeway Shantymen have been singing up a right royal storm for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The north coast singers entertained the royals on Wednesday, March 19, during their visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

The Causeway Shantymen group welcome Britain's King Charles III (2nd L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) upon their arrival to Commercial Court, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, in Belfast, on March 19, 2025, during a three days trip to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Samir Hussein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

1. ROYAL VISIT

The Causeway Shantymen group welcome Britain's King Charles III (2nd L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) upon their arrival to Commercial Court, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, in Belfast, on March 19, 2025, during a three days trip to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Samir Hussein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SAMIR HUSSEIN

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice