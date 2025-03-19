1 . ROYAL VISIT

The Causeway Shantymen group welcome Britain's King Charles III (2nd L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) upon their arrival to Commercial Court, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, in Belfast, on March 19, 2025, during a three days trip to Northern Ireland. (Photo by Samir Hussein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAMIR HUSSEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SAMIR HUSSEIN