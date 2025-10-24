The Causeway Speciality Market scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 25, has been cancelled due to a forecast of high, gusting winds.

The Coleraine Market took to social media to update customers and shoppers saying: “We have unfortunately had to cancel Causeway Speciality Market scheduled for this Saturday, 25 October, due to the current forecast of high wind gusts all day - 40mph+ these far exceed our safety limits.

"We apologise for any disappointment this may cause, but the safety of our traders, customers and staff has to be our priority.

"Our next market date is Saturday 8 November.”