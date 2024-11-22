Causeway women 'know the drill' thanks to DIY courses in Millburn and Ballysally
Focus on Family received a Housing Executive community involvement grant of £3097.71 towards a range of workshops designed to help women save money in the home while also investing in their mental health.
Focus on Family is a non-profit organisation based in Coleraine’s Ballysally Estate whose building houses dedicated childcare facilities, training rooms, IT suite, launderette, kitchen, social area, and staff offices.
A DIY course facilitated by WOMENS TEC was one of the latest workshops offered to residents of Millburn and Ballysally in Coleraine.
Brendan Patterson, Manager, Focus on Family said, “We are extremely grateful to the Housing Executive for helping us to provide these much-anticipated courses.
“Many local women, particularly single mums or those living on their own, really struggle with simple home maintenance tasks.
“Sadly, many tasks go unresolved, residents are left with expensive call-out/repair charges that they cannot afford while others are worried about having strangers in their homes so leave works unrepaired.
“Our Women's DIY programme was specifically targeted at local women, to give them confidence in a whole range of tasks, such as, how to use drills, building a stud wall, learning how to mark, measure and saw, how to hang a curtain pole and where to shop for replacement parts.”
Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer said: “This workshop is an excellent example of how the Housing Executive’s can practically support people in the community by equipping them with lifelong skills that are helpful around the home.”