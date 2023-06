Road users have been urged to be careful when travelling through Edenderry in Portadown as the traffic lights are out this morning.

It is understood the PSNI is currently directing traffic at the traffic lights in the Edenderry area.

Traffic signals on Bridge Street / Carrickbracker Road are off and ‘actioned for repair’.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “Drive with care. Police are directing but traffic lights are out in Edenderry.”

