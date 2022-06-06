CE walk in aid of ‘Open Schools’

More than 30 children, aged between three and 15, from Magheramorne Presbyterian Junior Christian Endeavour Society took part in a sponsored walk in support of a global cause.
By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:05 am
The event was in aid of this year’s Irish CE Missionary Project, “Open Schools Worldwide” which aims to bring learning and hope to children in developing countries worldwide who otherwise would not be able to attend school. In urban areas they are most often street children orphaned by HIV/AIDS and in rural areas they are orphans or children caring for their siblings or sick parents.
The Magheramorne children with their leaders Gary Bissett, Lorna Swann and Gillian Craig, walked from Drains Bay carpark to the beautiful Carnfunnock Country Park where they had a brilliant time in the Adventure Playground before walking back to the car park.
Smiles for the camera from these girls who enjoyed Carnfunnock Park after taking part in Magheramorne Presbyterian Junior Christian
Endeavour Society's sponsored walk.
Children who took part in the Magheramorne Presbyterian Junior Christian
Endeavour Society sponsored walk enjoyed the slides at Carnfunnock afterwards
Having fun at Carnfunnock after the CE sponsored walk
Magheramorne Presbyterian Junior Christian
Endeavour Society leaders, children and parents at Carnfunnock Adventure Park after their sponsored walk.
Children from Magheramorne Presbyterian Junior Christian Endeavour Society enjoy the seesaw at Carnfunnock