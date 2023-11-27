Celebrated tenor Fr Eugene O'Hagan, of 'The Priests' fame, to star in Christmas concert at St Mark's Church in Portadown, Co Armagh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fr Eugene O'Hagan will be the tenor soloist at the annual ‘Christmas Carols from St. Mark's" concert which will be held on Friday 1st December at 8 pm.
The concert also features Portadown Ladies Choir, Portadown Male Voice Choir and guest organist Richard Campbell.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proceeds this year will go to Craigavon Cardiac Care Association and The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital. Admission is by programme costing £10. These are available from choir members and at Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.
Last year saw the return of the popular concert after a two year hiatus. Prior to Covid this concert ran for 21 years raising in excess of £100,000 for various charities in the area.
The popular Santa’s Grotto in the Tower, which has transformed St Mark’s into a magical Christmas experience, is still open and tickets are available via Eventbrite.