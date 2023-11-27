Register
Celebrated tenor Fr Eugene O'Hagan, of 'The Priests' fame, to star in Christmas concert at St Mark's Church in Portadown, Co Armagh

The annual and much-anticipated Christmas Concert at St Mark’s Church in Portadown will this year feature celebrated tenor Eugene O’Hagan of ‘The Priests’ fame.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Fr Eugene O'Hagan will be the tenor soloist at the annual ‘Christmas Carols from St. Mark's" concert which will be held on Friday 1st December at 8 pm.

The concert also features Portadown Ladies Choir, Portadown Male Voice Choir and guest organist Richard Campbell.

Proceeds this year will go to Craigavon Cardiac Care Association and The Mandeville Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital. Admission is by programme costing £10. These are available from choir members and at Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

Celebrated tenor Fr Eugene O'Hagan is to perform as a soloist at the annual Christmas Concert in St Mark's Church in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Last year saw the return of the popular concert after a two year hiatus. Prior to Covid this concert ran for 21 years raising in excess of £100,000 for various charities in the area.

The popular Santa’s Grotto in the Tower, which has transformed St Mark’s into a magical Christmas experience, is still open and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

