Celebrating 180 years of link with India

The relationship with Gujarat spans 180 years and began with PCI’s foundation in July 1840. Between 1840 and the late 1960s around 300 PCI missionaries served in various capacities in Gujarat.

Accompanied by his wife Jenis, during Bishop Silvans’ three-day visit they met with the Moderator, Portrush’s Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, and his wife Joan, members of the Council for Global Mission and had lunch with some of those who had a connection with the denomination’s work in Gujarat over the years. This included Mrs Frances Martin, wife of the late Rev Alan Martin, who served as missionaries in Gujarat from 1963 to 1968. Rev John Faris and Alastair Rankin, great great grandsons of Rev James Glasgow, were also present.

Speaking after his first event as the new Convener of the Council for Global Mission, Ballymoney’s Rev Stephen McCracken, minister of First Ballymoney Presbyterian Church said: “We partner with many churches, Christian institutions and mission organisations around the world, but while they are all important, our partnership with Gujarat is special, as it was the very first place overseas that PCI sent missionaries to spread the Good News of the Gospel.

(LtoR) Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of PCI’s General Assembly, Rt Rev Silvans Christian, Bishop of the Diocese of Gujarat, Church of North India, Heather Clements, Convener of Council for Global Mission’s Global Mission Committee, Rev Stephen McCracken, Council Convener, and Rev Uel Marrs, Council Secretary

“Since then our partnerships around the world have grown and developed, especially in practical areas of ministry where we now have 27 Global Mission Workers, who are supported directly by PCI, working in 11 countries.”

Mr McCracken, who was himself a missionary for seven years in Malawi continued, “We were delighted to be able to welcome Bishop Silvans to Ireland for the first time since 2013, and to hear first-hand of the work God is doing in Gujarat, where the first seeds were sown by missionaries from our church 182 years ago. While we have been both blessed and challenged by what we have heard, we look forward to developing our relationship as we continue to hold our brothers and sisters in Christ across India in our prayers.”

Talking about the visit, the Moderator, Dr Kirkpatrick said, “It was a real pleasure to meet Bishop Silvans and his wife Jenis, and have the opportunity to talk and pray together. To learn of the life and growth of the Church of North India was a tremendous encouragement to us here in Ireland. At the same time, to hear how our brothers and sisters in Christ continue to live through challenging times, not least the loss of 12 pastors and other leaders as a result of Covid, for example, was inspirational.”