Celebrating 70 years in style and supporting Spelga Mews
The event was a joint fundraiser/ 70th birthday celebration for their wonderful mother Marie O’Neill.
Spelga Mews manager Louise McConville commented: “I would like to personally thank the O’Neill family for their support.
“The fundraising event was a great fun-filled night, I was humbled by the amount of people attending on the night, the place was packed.
“I would also like to thank everyone who sold raffle tickets, people who bought tickets and everyone who made donations.
“Banbridge businesses really pulled out all the stops to donate prizes. It was so heart-warming and uplifting to see how kind and thoughtful our local community can be.
“When Marie’s daughter Emma approached me with her idea, we never imagined how supported it would be.
“It is a true testament to how well Marie is thought of within her beloved hometown of Banbridge.
“With the help of the community the family raised an astonishing £3378. Every pound
raised will be spent for the benefit of Spelga Mews residents.”
Louise explained that a dementia diagnosis can be “life-changing” for a person and their loved ones.
However, she stressed that life does not end with dementia - “you can still live well with understanding and the right support”.
The manager continued: “I speak on behalf of the ‘Spelga Family’, as that is what we are.
“We are incredibly grateful to the O’Neill family and the community for their generosity.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of people like you.”
Thanks are extended to the following businesses for their support in making the fundraiser such a success: AJ Quinn & Sons, Blend and Batch, James Street Menswear, Personal Touch, Urban tails, Gordon’s Chemist, Donaghy’s Shoe Shop, Windsor Bakery, Quails Butchers, Rosehip Bakery, Total Hockey, Porters, David Rogers, Precious Hair, Houston’s, Glo Tanning, Jane Waugh Sports Massage, Thee Thomas Wyatt, Home of Holistics – Marie Fitzpatrick, Spiritual Friends – Jackie, Meghan and Anne, Tesco Castlewellan Road, Tesco Bridgewater, Go Go Nearby, Campbells Eurospar, Laura O’Neill and Slick balloons, who donated the displays on the night.