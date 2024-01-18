WELL-known Banbridge family, the O’Neills, recently hosted a fundraiser in aid of Spelga Mews Resident Comfort Fund.

Emma O'Neill presents the cheque to Spelga Mews manager Louise McConville & Sarah Maule.

The event was a joint fundraiser/ 70th birthday celebration for their wonderful mother Marie O’Neill.

Spelga Mews manager Louise McConville commented: “I would like to personally thank the O’Neill family for their support.

“The fundraising event was a great fun-filled night, I was humbled by the amount of people attending on the night, the place was packed.

“I would also like to thank everyone who sold raffle tickets, people who bought tickets and everyone who made donations.

“Banbridge businesses really pulled out all the stops to donate prizes. It was so heart-warming and uplifting to see how kind and thoughtful our local community can be.

“When Marie’s daughter Emma approached me with her idea, we never imagined how supported it would be.

“It is a true testament to how well Marie is thought of within her beloved hometown of Banbridge.

“With the help of the community the family raised an astonishing £3378. Every pound

raised will be spent for the benefit of Spelga Mews residents.”

Louise explained that a dementia diagnosis can be “life-changing” for a person and their loved ones.

However, she stressed that life does not end with dementia - “you can still live well with understanding and the right support”.

The manager continued: “I speak on behalf of the ‘Spelga Family’, as that is what we are.

“We are incredibly grateful to the O’Neill family and the community for their generosity.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of people like you.”

