The programme was organised by Causeway Coast and Glen’s Labour Market Partnership (LMP) and provided the opportunity for participants to learn about nutrition, budgeting, and healthy eating.
Participants also completed their Level One certificate in food hygiene and safety.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “For many, this is only the first step of their journey, as a number of participants have already registered for further training courses. I wish them well with their endeavours.”
Dearbháile Hutchinson, LMP Development Officer added: “This programme has been a great success. We are delighted that so many people from across the Borough have
engaged and got so much out of the course. We look forward to supporting these individuals with further education and training to help them reach their potential.”