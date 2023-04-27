Register
Celebration event marks completion of ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ course

A special event was recently held to recognise the achievements of local people who have participated in the Let’s Get Cooking Programme.

By Una Culkin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

The programme was organised by Causeway Coast and Glen’s Labour Market Partnership (LMP) and provided the opportunity for participants to learn about nutrition, budgeting, and healthy eating.

Participants also completed their Level One certificate in food hygiene and safety.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “For many, this is only the first step of their journey, as a number of participants have already registered for further training courses. I wish them well with their endeavours.”

(L – R) Catherine Butcher - Roe Valley Residents Association, Dearbháile Hutchinson - LMP Development Officer, Janice Tracey - Janice Tracey Nutrition, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace, Chloe Stewart - LMP Admin Officer, Marc McGerty - LMP Manager, Karen Campbell - Roe Valley Residents Association.(L – R) Catherine Butcher - Roe Valley Residents Association, Dearbháile Hutchinson - LMP Development Officer, Janice Tracey - Janice Tracey Nutrition, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ivor Wallace, Chloe Stewart - LMP Admin Officer, Marc McGerty - LMP Manager, Karen Campbell - Roe Valley Residents Association.
Dearbháile Hutchinson, LMP Development Officer added: “This programme has been a great success. We are delighted that so many people from across the Borough have

engaged and got so much out of the course. We look forward to supporting these individuals with further education and training to help them reach their potential.”

