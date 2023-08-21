Funded by the International Fund for Ireland ‘Connect2Gether’ is a forward-thinking initiative led by County Armagh Community Development (CACD) in partnership with Clones Family Resource Centre in Monaghan. The organisations identified a need to build positive cross-border and cross-community relationships alongside tackling common issues such as poverty, isolation, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Connect2Gether project celebrates one year led by County Armagh Community Development (CACD) and Clones Family Resource Centre. The project builds positive cross-border and cross-community relationships alongside tackling issues such as poverty and isolation. Pictured L to R IFI Board Member, Peter Osborne, Alison Cleary, Clones Family Resource Centre, Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley and William Moorcroft, CACD Chairperson pictured at the event at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Over a 12-month period, Connect2Gether has built valuable links through a range of activities and workshops fostering understanding between different border communities. The celebration event, held at Craigavon Civic Centre, also shared key insights and outcomes from an interim report highlighting a positive experience for those involved. Funded through the IFI’s Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP), projects focus around developing and embedding sustainable relationships on a cross-border basis through supporting cooperation and innovation between groups and organisations North and South.

IFI Board Member, Peter Osborne says: “Conect2Gether is a testament to the positive peace and reconciliation work happening everyday across Northern Ireland and southern border counties. It is working hard, establishing a shared vision to unite border communities rather than divide. I am encouraged to see the positive connections between people who perhaps would never meet other than through this project. Bringing people together on a cross-border and cross-community basis is an important part of what the CiPP programme seeks to achieve in its peacebuilding efforts.

“It is clear that Connect2Gether is committed to creating long-term positive, meaningful relationships between cross-border communities who share similar challenges.”

From practical cookery classes to help with budgeting in the current climate to informative history sessions designed to improve knowledge and understanding about history, participants have gained useful culinary skills and empathy in their relationships with others from diverse backgrounds in border areas.

Several themes have emerged at the end of the 12 months including shared experiences, building intercommunity connections, increased skills, more understanding and empathy and a clear appetite for future activity.

William Moorcroft Chairperson of CACD noted; “The Connect 2Gether project has successfully brought people from different communities together in both County Armagh and the Clones areas. Through taking part in a programme of educational and social activities participants have built relationships and discovered shared experiences and commonalities in various aspects of their lives. We extend our gratitude to the International Fund for Ireland for their generous support in making this project possible.”

Looking to the future, Connect2Gether has big plans for growth, securing IFI support for a further 15 months. Key activities for phase two will include gardening workshops, training courses, music and culture workshops, dance classes and a residential.