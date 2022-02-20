The local venue is Thomas Street Methodist Church on Friday March 4 at 8pm and the organisers are appealing for a good turn-out.

The World Day of Prayer is a women-led, global, ecumenical movement.

A spokesperson said: “This is a special year for the day in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and we celebrate our diversity and the contribution made to our countries by the many groups and individuals who have made their home here.

Church Steeple and Cross

“We use our Bible text, ‘I know the plans I have for you’ from Jeremiah to reflect on some of the issues facing us today: poverty domestic abuse and disability, finding hope in difficult situations and encouragement in the help we can give each other.”

