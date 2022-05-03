Celebration of life for Ballymena native

The family of a late Ballymena man who moved to Canada in the Sixties are to hold a celebration of his life in the town next month.
Born in 1951, James Carlton moved to Canada in 1969 but returned home on holiday every second year.
James passed away on December 24, 2020, and his wish was for his wife, Sandra, and his children to bring him back to his home town.
The family are planning a Celebration of his Life in The Front Page, Ballymena, on June 11 from 1pm and have issued an invitation to his many friends and relatives to join them.