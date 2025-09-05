Celebrations as young people with care experience complete bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition
Supported by Belfast Activity Centre, the group pulled on their walking shoes and backpacks to take in the splendour of the Divis and Mourne Mountains as part of the prestigious Award.
Assistant Director, Cared for Children Marie-Louise Sloan said: “I am so proud of each of our children and young people that have achieved this section of their DofE/JAI Award.
"This a truly remarkable accomplishment that reflects their resilience and strength.
"This Award demands commitment, teamwork and the courage to step outside your comfort zone.
"Our children and young people have developed new relationships and skills that will carry them into adulthood.
"I want to say thank you to our wonderful staff and partner agencies for creating this memorable opportunity.”