Celebrations as young people with care experience complete bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award expedition

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A group of young people from the South Eastern Trust area with cared for experience, recently scaled new heights as they completed their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and Joint Award Initiative (JAI) Bronze expedition section.

Supported by Belfast Activity Centre, the group pulled on their walking shoes and backpacks to take in the splendour of the Divis and Mourne Mountains as part of the prestigious Award.

Most Popular

Assistant Director, Cared for Children Marie-Louise Sloan said: “I am so proud of each of our children and young people that have achieved this section of their DofE/JAI Award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This a truly remarkable accomplishment that reflects their resilience and strength.

Young people from the South Eastern Trust area with cared for experience visit Divis and the Mourne Mountains as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and Joint Award Initiative (JAI) Bronze expedition section. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Young people from the South Eastern Trust area with cared for experience visit Divis and the Mourne Mountains as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and Joint Award Initiative (JAI) Bronze expedition section. Pic credit: SEHSCT
placeholder image
Read More
Trust bids farewell to dedicated support worker after four decades of service

"This Award demands commitment, teamwork and the courage to step outside your comfort zone.

"Our children and young people have developed new relationships and skills that will carry them into adulthood.

"I want to say thank you to our wonderful staff and partner agencies for creating this memorable opportunity.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice