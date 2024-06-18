Celebrations for Dundonald woman Lila McCann as she receives a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours
Lila works as a receptionist at the Department for the Economy and was absolutely delighted when she received her letter informing her of the honour.
"I got the letter on May 8 and it was so difficult to keep it a secret,” admitted Lila, who has worked in the Government for almost 40 years.
"When I opened the letter the tears were tripping me. I was so humbled and so proud.
"The embargo was lifted at 10.30pm on Friday June 14 and my phone started ringing right through until 1am and at 6.20 on the Saturday morning I got a call from a colleague I worked with years back.
Lila, who received the BEM for public service, absolutely loves her job. “My favourite part is meeting people. I am very much a people person."
Despite being in the job for almost four decades, Lila definitely isn’t thinking of retiring any time soon and is already looking forward to receiving her BEM at a special ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.
"I am really looking forward to it,” she continued. “And of course getting to buy a hat and new clothes as well.”
Lila would like to thank all of her friends, family, and co-workers for all of their support over the years.
"Thank you to all of my friends who have stood by me all these years, through thick and thin, sadness and happiness.
"And of course thank you to my wonderful son, who was so delighted and so proud of me.”