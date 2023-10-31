Lisburn Sea Cadets, known as TS (Training Ship) ULSTER, recently held its first prize day in four years.

This was a chance for the cadets to celebrate all of their achievements and hard work over the last year in front of a full house of friends and family.

After demonstrations of drill, seamanship and teamwork (with some help from audience ‘volunteers’), the main event of the evening was the presentation of awards.

In addition to the perpetual cups and trophies received by the top cadets, multiple badges and certificates covering First Aid and Mountain Biking among other exciting activities were received by cadets of all ages.

Lisburn Sea Cadets recently held their first prize day in four years. Pic credit: Lisburn Sea Cadets

The Officer-in-Charge, Sub Lieutenant McCullagh, said: “It was brilliant to finally get the whole Lisburn Sea Cadets Family together to celebrate the achievements of our wonderful cadets – a true testament to their perseverance and determination to succeed.”

Anyone interested in joining the unit as either a cadet or volunteer is encouraged to get in touch via Facebook or email [email protected].

Also at the event, the Lisburn Sea Cadets Christmas Craft Fair was officially announced. This will be held at the Bridge Community Centre on December 17 from 1pm to 4pm. More details can be found on the Sea Cadets Lisburn Facebook page or contact [email protected].

