Celebrity chef Anna Haugh is embarking on a culinary journey from Ballycastle to Cork city for the new BBC TV series Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour.

Anna will be travelling around Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, exploring the culture and cuisine of her home. In each episode, Anna will be joined by a celebrity guest to meet the people behind some local produce and sample an array of ingredients and flavours the island of Ireland has to offer.

Throughout this 15 part series celebrity guests including Katherine Ryan, Dennis Taylor, Ed Byrne, Shayne Ward, Laura Whitmore and Carl Frampton share their own Irish food memories and don their aprons to help Anna prepare a special meal.

Later in the series, Anna visits a Ballycastle farm with garden designer Diarmuid Gavin. The pair are put to work during potato planting season, and Anna later creates a goat hotpot for Diarmuid using these local spuds.

Anna then travels to Portrush on the north coast to meet actor Ian McElhinney. In the seaside town, Ian reminisces about childhood holidays spent enjoying dulse, a local seaweed snack.

Other well-known faces joining Anna on her tour include, presenter Vanessa Feltz, Father Ted actor Pauline McLynn, wildlife broadcaster Liz Bonnin, rugby legend Bundee Aki and The Saturdays popstar Una Healy.

The series, made by Below The Radar TV starts on Monday, January 6 at 8pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland. The full series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer after episode one airs and will be broadcast on BBC Daytime in Spring 2025.