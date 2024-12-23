Centenarian Bounty: ‘It is truly heart-warming’ to see Co Antrim couple who celebrated 100th birthdays together among the recipients
George and Ruby Moore, who also marked their 66th wedding anniversary this year, were congratulated by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Michéal Martin TD.
The Centenarian Bounty is an award made by the Irish president to people who have reached 100 years of age. Originally established in 1940, it was extended in 2006 to cover Irish citizens born on the island but living outside the State.
In a statement on Monday (December 23), Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “The Centenarian Bounty is a way for the State to mark the remarkable lives of our people. It is always an honour to see these awards presented.
“This year, I was delighted to see George and Ruby Moore receive the Centenarian Bounty, the first married couple living outside the State to receive the Bounty. It is truly heart-warming that they celebrated their 100th birthdays together and to see them in such good spirits.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate George and Ruby as they celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary. I wish them all the best and many more happy times together.”
George and Ruby, who worship at McCracken Memorial Presbyterian Church in Belfast, were visited on their milestone occasion by their minister Rev Barry McCrosker and the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray.
In 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs, which oversees the Centenarian Bounty, processed over 200 applications: 81% of those were received from female applicants and 19% male, while 54% of all applications received in the past year were made from Co Antrim. Those eligible receive €2,540 and a congratulatory letter.
There are some common themes among this year’s recipients:
- Eight in ten centenarians were female, and over half of awardees originally came from Co Antrim;
- Your birth month could also feed into your chances, with 14% of applicants born in January, and just 4% of our 100 year olds born in May;
- 16% of awardees were named Mary or some variation of the name;
- For the first time, in 2024 applications from Canada (6%) outnumbered those coming from the USA (5%);
- Applications were received from 7 of the US States, with New York and Massachusetts the most strongly represented, with 30% of applications each;
- Applications were also made by Irish people in South Africa and New Zealand (2%).
