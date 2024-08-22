Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CATHOLIC Primate, Archbishop Eamon Martin, presided at a special Centenary Mass in the Church of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, Drumnavaddy, last Sunday.

The Primate came to Drumnavaddy to join members and friends of the local congregation in marking a hundred years of continuous Catholic worship at their church site.

The current Drumnavaddy Church, built in 1991-92, replaced an earlier chapel - in the same location - which had served local Catholics since 1924.

Originally a dwelling house bequeathed to Seapatrick Parish, the former building had been adapted for use as a chapel and Mass was first offered there on Sunday, August 17, 1924. Last Sunday’s gathering was arranged to celebrate the century which had passed since then and to give thanks to God for it.

Archbishop Martin pictured outside Drumnavaddy Church, surrounded by the congregation who attended the Centenary Mass of Thanksgiving last Sunday.

Speaking during the Mass of Thanksgiving, Archbishop Martin reminded the congregation that the Church of the New Testament had been a Church centred on the homes of individual Christians and of believing families.

Only later, he explained, did worship move from households to church buildings. He felt there was a striking parallel in the Drumnavaddy story, where the homestead of a faithful Catholic family had become, in time, a place of worship for the wider community.

Archbishop Martin spoke of the beauty of the present church at Drumnavaddy and commended the local people for the care they had taken in maintaining it to such a high standard.

Concelebrating the Mass with the archbishop were Seapatrick Parish Priest, Fr Andrew McMahon, and his immediate predecessor, Canon Liam Stevenson, now PP of Lurgan. Parish Deacon, Rev Michael Rooney, assisted at the altar.

​Archbishop Eamon Martin presides at the altar of Drumnavaddy Church last Sunday.

Expressions of good wishes from Canon Frank Kearney, a former curate of Seapatrick, and Fr Sean McCartan, a native of the parish, were shared with the congregation.

A message of good wishes was also received from the Rev. David Sweeney, minister of the nearby Blackskull Methodist Church.

Sunday’s Centenary Mass was the last of three events arranged to mark the special anniversary.

A large congregation had gathered the previous Thursday evening (August 15), to celebrate one of the most significant moments in the annual Catholic calendar - the Feastday of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Fr McMahon spoke, during that Mass, about the stained-glass windows of Drumnavaddy Church and their religious symbolism.

The following evening, saw a focus on the history of the site, with congregation members and local people from other denominations coming together to share memories and stories of Drumnavaddy.

A marquee, erected within church grounds, facilitated socialising and the enjoyment of refreshments after these events.

Speaking at the conclusion of Sunday’s ceremony, Fr McMahon thanked Archbishop Martin and Canon Stevenson for coming to Drumnavaddy for the Centenary Mass.

He thanked the many individuals who had given their time voluntarily to organise the Centenary celebrations and all who had played a part in them.

He also acknowledged tradesmen and business owners who had given time and materials - free of charge - for refurbishment work recently carried out at the church.

It was indicative, he said, of the generous and vibrant community spirit which people associated with Drumnavaddy.