Centenary Trail launched across Newtownabbey beauty spots

Residents and visitors to the borough will be able to take walks between some of Newtownabbey’s beauty spots following the launch of the new Centenary Trail.

By The Newsroom
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 2:15pm

As part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s programme of events and projects to mark the Northern Ireland Centenary, this new Centenary Trail highlights the history of the larea, through the use of information and images all available in an accessible format.

The trail begins at Newtownabbey Way, from Mossley Mill to Whiteabbey Glen, through Hazelbank and Whitehouse, to Rathcoole and Carnmoney Hill, ending back at Mossley Mill.

Along the route, there are 12 newly-installed information panels containing introductory information and historical photographs relating to the borough’s history.

Ald Ross launched the new Centenary Trail in Newtownabbey.

Visitors can also scan a QR code which will link them to more information, photographs and links to more details on the items of interest in that particular area.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross, who opened the trail said: "This is a tremendous piece of work which highlights our borough’s fascinating history.”

