The store, which supports 27 jobs in the community, has been transformed to offer its customers a bright and contemporary new layout and more modern shopping experience.

The major investment has allowed for new and exciting additions in store, including over 300 new products, a new hot and cold deli counter offering customers freshly made sandwiches and salads, and a selection of hot foods to go and an extended in-store bakery. The off licence has also been expanded with more beers, wines, and spirits, as well as zero-alcohol beverages.

A new Frank and Honest Coffee dock offers shoppers a greater selection of hot drinks to takeaway. An environmental pledge is at the core of the gourmet coffee brand, featuring 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance certified coffee beans. Shoppers can also benefit from the digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

Musgrave NI operations manager Gillian Cuddy joins Centra Draperstown store manager Brian O’Neill in officially opening the newly revamped store. Picture: Brian Thompson Photography

Store manager Brian O’Neill said: “We are very proud to unveil our new look store, which is very much part of the local community. Customer feedback has been extremely positive, and we look forward to welcoming customers both new and existing to see the fantastic new additions and great value and service on offer.

“As part of Centra’s commitment to value, our shoppers will benefit from over 200 special offer items every week and over 300 cheaper own brand products. As well as our Epic Deal promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.”

Further changes include new tills for an improved and more efficient checkout experience while the store has also been refurbished with sustainability in mind, as Musgrave works to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040.

Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI added: “We have significantly invested in new energy saving technology to make store operations more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint. This includes energy efficient LED lighting, top-grade energy efficient freezers and refrigeration, as well as electronic shelf edge labels which will reduce paper usage.