Central hub activated to collect donated items

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr along with some of his Party Colleagues had the honour of meeting with some local Ukrainians who are at the forefront of organising the ABC - UKRAINE Appeal

Councillors at the statutory council meeting held on Monday February 28 took a unanimous decision to respond to this escalating crisis and provide life-saving support for the Ukrainian people.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said, “I have been horrified by the scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have Ukrainian’s living in our borough and our prayers go to them and their families in their homeland who are caught up in this awful situation.

“It is truly heart-breaking to see the fear and panic on the faces of children and all those affected by this hideous attack.

“Local communities, volunteers and businesses across the borough have already mobilised a response to gather items most needed by those fleeing their homes.

“I want to commend everyone for their support to the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.

“As a Council we are assisting the local community and voluntary response with a central-location-hub which will enable essential items to be transported quickly and directly to those in need.

“Community and Voluntary groups, businesses and individuals can drop-off goods to this central-hub for transportation.”

The central-hub is located at Turkington Windows & Conservatories, James Park, Mahon Road, Portadown BT62 3EH.

Opening days and times are as follows:

Saturday March 5, 10am-12pm

Monday March 7, 10am-12pm

Wednesday March 9, 10am-12pm

Saturday March 12, 10am-12pm

Monday March 14, 10am-12pm

Wednesday March 16, 10am-12pm

The Lord Mayor added, “While many Ukrainians are steadfastly committed to putting their own lives on the line to defend their country, there are those who have no option other than to seek sanctuary in neighbouring countries. For those who have been forced to flee their homes, they have done so with little belongings or necessities that many of us take for granted.

“It is for that reason I call on the people across the ABC borough to do whatever they can to help those in need.”

Essential items required

Nappies (all sizes)

Baby formula

Non-perishable baby food

Baby wipes

Baby blankets

Baby carriers

Tinned and Dry Food

Thermal socks

Thermal underwear

Thermal blankets

Bed clothes (quilts, blankets and pillows)

Sleeping bags

Towels

Sanitary products

Soap

Shampoo

Painkillers

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Disposable tableware

Torches

Powerbanks

Batteries

Ear plugs

Disposable masks

Disposable gloves

Plasters

Pet food