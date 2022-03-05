Central hub activated to collect donated items

Councillors at the statutory council meeting held on Monday February 28 took a unanimous decision to respond to this escalating crisis and provide life-saving support for the Ukrainian people.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said, “I have been horrified by the scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have Ukrainian’s living in our borough and our prayers go to them and their families in their homeland who are caught up in this awful situation.
“It is truly heart-breaking to see the fear and panic on the faces of children and all those affected by this hideous attack.
“Local communities, volunteers and businesses across the borough have already mobilised a response to gather items most needed by those fleeing their homes.
“I want to commend everyone for their support to the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.
“As a Council we are assisting the local community and voluntary response with a central-location-hub which will enable essential items to be transported quickly and directly to those in need.
“Community and Voluntary groups, businesses and individuals can drop-off goods to this central-hub for transportation.”
The central-hub is located at Turkington Windows & Conservatories, James Park, Mahon Road, Portadown BT62 3EH.
Opening days and times are as follows:
Saturday March 5, 10am-12pm
Monday March 7, 10am-12pm
Wednesday March 9, 10am-12pm
Saturday March 12, 10am-12pm
Monday March 14, 10am-12pm
Wednesday March 16, 10am-12pm
The Lord Mayor added, “While many Ukrainians are steadfastly committed to putting their own lives on the line to defend their country, there are those who have no option other than to seek sanctuary in neighbouring countries. For those who have been forced to flee their homes, they have done so with little belongings or necessities that many of us take for granted.
“It is for that reason I call on the people across the ABC borough to do whatever they can to help those in need.”
Essential items required
Nappies (all sizes)
Baby formula
Non-perishable baby food
Baby wipes
Baby blankets
Baby carriers
Tinned and Dry Food
Thermal socks
Thermal underwear
Thermal blankets
Bed clothes (quilts, blankets and pillows)
Sleeping bags
Towels
Sanitary products
Soap
Shampoo
Painkillers
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Disposable tableware
Torches
Powerbanks
Batteries
Ear plugs
Disposable masks
Disposable gloves
Plasters
Pet food
Yoga mats