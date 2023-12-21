A Christmas Gala Ball hosted by the dance organisation Ceroc has raised hundreds for the Stroke Association NI.

The event took place at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on December 16 and was sponsored by East Antrim MLA, Danny Donnelly.

Rob Fearnett, co-owner of the Belfast-based Ceroc Ignite with Mal Harrison, explained: “We are part of a UK and International dance organisation called Ceroc which provides classes in modern jive dancing.

“From humble beginnings in May of 2022 when we opened our doors after Covid, we have steadily built our weekly class numbers up from 28 to over 70.

“Ceroc as an organisation chooses a charity partner every year to work with to help raise funds This year’s choice is the Stroke Association and we in Northern Ireland, under our local name of Ceroc Ignite, decided to hold a charity Christmas Ball as our part.”

On the night over 150 dancers attended from across the UK and Ireland to enjoy a spectacular black tie event, with music from The Mystics.

Rob said: “We were able to present two representatives from the Stroke Association NI (Catherine Lowry – Stroke Association Speech and Language Therapy Manager and Nora McCullough – Stroke Survivor) with a cheque for £1,250 on Saturday evening during the event.”

At the moment, Ceroc Ignite has one weekly class every Tuesday at the Shaftesbury Bowling Club, Belfast.

This will be closed over Christmas but will reopen on Tuesday January 9, 2024.

“Next year we are excited to be opening a second class which will run on a Wednesday. Our first night will be January 17, 2024 and the venue will be the Knockagh Lodge, Greenisland. Both classes will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm,” Rob added.

“Ceroc is a partner dance and is one of the easiest dance style to learn for both lead and follows alike. You don’t need to bring a partner but you can of course if you wish.

“It is open to all ages from 18 upwards and provides a fabulous space to make new friends.

“With our new class opening next year, we intend to keep growing and giving back to our chosen charities.”

1 . Christmas Gala Ball Attendees at the Christmas Gala Ball in Parliament Buildings. Photo: Lynn Stanfield Photography

2 . Christmas Gala Ball Music from The Mystics. Photo: Elvis Browne

3 . Christmas Gala Ball Dancers enjoying the Christmas gala. Photo: Elvis Browne