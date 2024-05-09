Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CHRIST Encounters Tabernacle is bringing its gospel campaign to Banbridge later this month.

The meetings will take place in the Belmont House Hotel, from May 21 to 23, at 7.30pm each evening.

Pastor Ken Davidson will be the preacher, and there will be praise and worship with live singers.

CET’s gospel outreach campaign commenced last September and has journeyed to local towns and venues, including Craigavon Civic Centre, Portadown Town Hall, Lurgan Town Hall and The Shed near Loughinisland.

Now, the campaign is on its way to Banbridge for three nights, and Pastor Davidson is extending a warm invitation to the local community.

“We’ve had a really good response to the meetings we’ve held so far, and all of them have been well attended,” the pastor explained.

“We had 400-plus each night in the civic centre and we’ve seen people come to faith.

“Christians have come and said to us how encouraged and blessed they've been by the meetings and thanked us for holding them.

“We are now looking forward to three nights in the Belmont Hotel in May - on Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd.

“We’re going to have praise and worship, singers and the preaching of the gospel each night.

“We have been trying to book as many neutral venues as possible because we want people from all parts of the community to feel that they can come along - even people who have never set foot in a church before. Everyone is very welcome.

“They’ll hear the gospel, and they'll hear words of grace and hope found in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“In October, we’re booked to go to the Armagh City Hotel and we’re hoping to book other venues as well.”

Pastor Davidson praised the dedicated CET outreach team who have helped with leaflet drops around local doors.

“Our church is blessed to have good faithful people who are willing to go out onto the streets and around the doors,” he said. “Sometimes we are doing up to 10,000 doors per event.

“In Banbridge, we have decided to have a leaflet drop by post to around 8,000-10,000 homes and we are going to go around the doors as well.

“It’s been a great fellowship for us - and it’s something that gives us a vision.

“The Bible says in Proverbs, without a vision the people perish and this gives our church a vision to keep reaching out.”

CET celebrated its 7th anniversary last weekend, and the Gilford church has witnessed continued growth - to the point that it has outgrown its current accommodation.

“We are looking for a new building,” Pastor Davidson revealed.

“Either a new-build or to renovate, but we need somewhere that will seat at least 500 and have a car park for 200 plus cars.

“We’re growing and we’re encouraged by it, but we are keeping our eyes focused on the Lord.

“We felt the church needed to go out and that’s why we are doing these gospel meetings.

“We called it a ‘campaign’ because it's not just a mission for a week or two, and then we’re away again.

“It’s a continuing campaign, from one town to the next, to bring the gospel and to present the Lord Jesus Christ to people.”