Chance to go ‘INCOGNITO’ in Ballymena

If so, then it’s time to go INCOGNITO in Ballymena.

This Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 any budding Bond, Black Widow or Charlie’s Angel can try out their spy skills in a unique interactive theatre experience with Big Telly Theatre Company.

New recruit Agents will have to move quickly and quietly from location to location, meeting contacts, unravelling stories and solving mysteries. Combining a ground-breaking mix of live actors and technology, this is a theatre experience on the move, played by a number of teams

Radius Housing is teaming up with Big Telly Theatre company to bring a unique, interactive theatre experience to Ballymena on June 17 and 18

simultaneously, working together to ‘thwart a threat and avert disaster’.

INCOGNITO is funded by Radius Housing as part of their work on the Ballymena Good Relations plan for the new shared housing development which is being constructed on the former St Patricks’s Barracks site. As part of the shared housing work, Radius is working with the local

community to promote and build good relations, and INCOGNITO is connecting in and working with some local businesses across Ballymena.

Speaking ahead of INCOGNITO, Ciaran Smith from Radius Housing said: “As we start work on the new shared housing development in Ballymena, we are also working to build strong, positive community relations in the Ballymena area. This will include a range of events which bring people together, help them to find out more about the people and place, and bond people in a positive way. This is only the third INCOGNITO mission undertaken by Big Telly, and we are delighted that we are able to be part of this in Ballymena, working with local people and businesses. And what better way to show your commitment to the community than undertaking a covert mission to help thwart an evil plot?”

Zoe Seaton, Artistic Director, Big Telly said: “We are very excited to bring something so innovative and engaging to Ballymena and we’re delighted to be working with Radius Housing again. Incognito is a spy mission for all ages and promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

The INCOGNITO mission is free to join, and you can find out more about how to book by visiting

https://big-telly.com/portfolio/incognito-ballymena/ Big Telly staff will aid you with downloading the app and game content. You can work as a solo agent, or if you have a team of Avengers or a family you can work as a team of up to eight. Big Telly is calling on all agents to mobilise to deal with a volatile situation.