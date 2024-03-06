Chancellor of the Exchequer to invest £20m in Coleraine over next decade
Coleraine is to get £20m of regeneration funding to invest over the next decade, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced in his Spring budget.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He said the measure was part of addressing historic underinvestment in the UK's nations and regions.
Outlining his budget on Wednesday, March 6, Jeremy Hunt said that “Opportunity will be spread across the country with hundreds of millions in funding to extend the Long Term Plans for Towns to 20 new places.”
Also on the list for funding are Darlington and Eastbourne.