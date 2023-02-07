Any plans to rise fuel tax by the Chancellor should be shelved says Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart after record breaking profits by oil firms Shell and BP.

Mrs Lockhart said: ““Last week it was Shell announcing records profits. This week we have BP outlining their bumper profits.

"Again it poses the question as to the functioning of the supply chain, and how the end user – the motorist, or homeowner – appears to be paying an unfair chunk of that supply chain, whilst the energy companies bank record profits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consumers want fairness and I think it is time for the Government to explore if supply chains are operating fairly. And again, if the Government wish to levy tax on fuel, it should be looking at the energy companies and not foisting an increase in fuel duty on the consumer as the Chancellor has speculated. He should scrap any plan to increase fuel duty immediately.”

Last week Mrs Lockhart said: “Reports that Shell has reported record annual profits, the highest in 115 years, further evidence the need for the Government to introduce to regulate the supply of oil and gas within the UK, to shelve any suggestion of increasing fuel duty in March.

“I think most people driving into the forecourt at the local Shell filling station and paying around 165.9p per litre for diesel, will react to the news that the company has reported their highest ever profits with a degree of fury.

"Whilst the company only derives around 5% of its revenue from the UK, it is clear that whilst the motorist pays more at the pump here, and the householder pays more for gas and heating oil, the supply chain is lining the pockets of the big oil companies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This further evidences the need for some enhanced regulation of this market in the UK. In April we will see household energy bills rising again, whilst energy firms enjoy record profits. We also have the Chancellor suggesting a 12p increase in fuel duty, whilst energy firms profiteer at the pump. Such a move is totally unacceptable.