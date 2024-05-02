Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.

Bereavement services and registration offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.

The crematorium will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.

Regarding bin collections, household recycling centres and leisure services, a council spokesperson explained: “There will be no changes to refuse collections over the May bank holidays.

"All Household Recycling Centres and leisure facilities will open as normal.