Changes to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council services over May bank holidays
Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.
Bereavement services and registration offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.
The crematorium will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.
Registration appointments can be made online here.
Regarding bin collections, household recycling centres and leisure services, a council spokesperson explained: “There will be no changes to refuse collections over the May bank holidays.
"All Household Recycling Centres and leisure facilities will open as normal.
"The Old Courthouse, Theatre at The Mill and The Courtyard Theatre will be closed on May 6 and May 27, reopening as normal on May 7 and May 28.”